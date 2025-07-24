Dallas Wings make signing ahead of Valkyries game
The Dallas Wings are coming off a big 87-63 win over the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night, and will now travel to San Francisco to take on the Golden State Valkyries. This will be the first game since the All-Star Break for the Valkyries, so they've had a nice long layoff as they look to improve upon their 10-12 record.
Dallas won the first meeting between these two in Dallas in June, with Paige Bueckers leading the way with 20 points and 4 steals, though Arike Ogunbowale wasn't far behind with 19 points. The Wings are starting to get healthy, finally, and they're looking to win back-to-back games for just the third time this season.
However, they are still dealing with a few injuries. Ogunbowale and DiJonai Carrington have returned recently, but Ty Harris is out for the season with a knee injury, and Maddy Siegrist is also dealing with a knee injury. The Wings have been no strangers to hardship contracts this season as they've tried to have enough eligible players to play games.
It was believed that they waived Grace Berger from her 7-day hardship contract on Wednesday. However, they brought her back on a second hardship deal on Thursday, the team announced.
Berger appeared in her first game for the Wings on Tuesday against the Storm, playing 10 minutes. She's also played in a game for the Los Angeles Sparks this season. The former Indiana Hoosier was a top ten pick by the Indiana Fever, but she only lasted two seasons with them before she was waived. The Minnesota Lynx also signed her and waived her before the season.
