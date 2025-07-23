Paige Bueckers ties Caitlin Clark's WNBA record as Dallas breaks losing streak
In the game prior to the WNBA All-Star break, the Dallas Wings came up short against the Las Vegas Aces, 90-86. However, the Wings outscored the Aces 34-18 in the fourth quarter, giving them some positive momentum to build off moving into the second half of the season.
Dallas opened up its post-All-Star slate on the road against the Seattle Storm. Though the Wings trailed by two at the half, they were fueled by a dominant second half. Over the final two quarters, the team racked up a 53-27 advantage over the Storm en route to an 87-63 victory.
The Wings snapped a four-game losing streak as star rookie guard Paige Bueckers filled up the stat sheet.
READ MORE: Key Dallas Wings guard nearing return against Seattle Storm
Bueckers racked up 14 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal and 1 block in 27 minutes. She shot 5/11 from the field, 1/4 from three-point range, and 3/4 from the charity stripe. More importantly, she was a +19, playing big minutes when the team was at its best on the floor.
In the process of guiding Dallas to a win, Bueckers claimed another WNBA record. According to the Wings, Bueckers has tied Indiana's Caitlin Clark for the league record as the fastest player to total 300 points and 100 assists. She reached the feat in just her 18th professional game.
The two most recent No. 1 overall picks seem like they'll be tied to one another for a long time. Clark has already proven her status as one of the top players in the association and Bueckers is quickly gaining a reputation.
Clark and Bueckers recently matched up in Indiana's 102-83 victory against Dallas on July 13. In the win, Clark put up 14 points, 13 assists, 3 rebounds, 5 steals, and a block. Bueckers had a noteworthy performance as well, recording a game-high 21 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and two steals.
Bueckers recently started in the WNBA All-Star Game. Clark was forced to miss the exhibition due to an injury.
In 18 starts with the Wings, Bueckers is averaging 18.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.7 steals in 34.9 minutes per game.
The Dallas Wings continue their road trip against the Golden State Valkyries on Friday, July 25 at 10:00 p.m. ET.
READ MORE: Paige Bueckers gave hilarious Geno Auriemma comment about WNBA All-Star Game
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.