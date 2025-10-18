Wings may need to sign shooting guard with Dallas connection in free agency
The Dallas Wings are looking for any way possible in which they can improve their team.
With a high pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, they should be able to do that, but they also have a lot of cap space and flexibility to work with in free agency. The Athletic's Ben Pickman and Sabreena Merchant listed Chicago Sky guard Ariel Atkins as a player that could sign with the Wings.
"Atkins was the centerpiece of the Sky’s return in the trade which brought her from Washington to Chicago," The Athletic wrote.
"Though Chicago struggled, Atkins still consistently produced for much of the season. She shot a career-high 44.4 percent from the field and remained an impact defender. Atkins was thrust into various backcourt roles, especially after Courtney Vandersloot’s injury. She can certainly help teams looking for a secondary ballhandler in a starting unit and a lead playmaker when playing alongside reserves."
Atkins could sign with Wings
Atkins, a Dallas native, was the No. 7 overall pick by the Washington Mystics in the 2018 WNBA Draft. She spent her first seven seasons in the nation's capital before joining the Sky for the 2025 campaign.
Atkins, 29, saw a slight dip in production with only 13.1 points per game, but she was able to still have a solid season. She may be looking for a new home though after the Sky won only 10 games this past season.
The Wings had the same record as the Sky, but the chance to play alongside reigning Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers in her hometown may be too tempting to pass up if Dallas has interest.
The Wings have to find a way to either retain Arike Ogunbowale or find a replacement, so if Dallas needs to do the latter, Atkins could be their solution at the shooting guard spot.
WNBA free agency will begin in January.
