Paige Bueckers' former coach sounds off on Dallas Wings' coaching search
The Dallas Wings are still in the process of searching for a new head coach after firing Chris Koclanes on October 1st. Only one WNBA team has filled its opening, the newly founded Portland Fire. As of now, the Wings are in the crowd of the New York Liberty, Toronto Tempo, and Seattle Storm as teams looking for a new coach.
One of her former coaches, UConn head coach Geno Auriemma, was asked about what qualities Bueckers needs in her next coach at Big East Media Day. As always, he provided an insightful answer.
"It's funny, I told Paige this the other day: a great player can play for any coach if they want to. Now, if they get a coach that doesn't believe and doesn't have a collaboration with Paige, then that would be a difficult journey," Auriemma started.
"I think there are a lot of coaches out there who would be really, really good for her, and she'd be good for them. But it's gotta be someone that there's mutual trust. And I always say, 'You've played one year of professional basketball. Embrace what the pool is, talk to all of them, whoever they are, and it's like recruiting. Recruit the person you want, that has the qualities.'"
However, Coach Auriemma believes there's one more caveat standing in the way of Bueckers having success in the WNBA: the roster around her.
"At the end of the day, whoever the coach is, you can make it work for them, or you can make it not work for them, provided there's a good roster around you. So. I think the roster is gonna be more important than the coach, even though a coach is crucial."
READ MORE: Paige Bueckers, Jayden Daniels share special moment after Cowboys-Commanders
Dallas Wings Focused on Building Around Paige Bueckers
As they should, every decision that the Wings make from here on out will be with Paige Bueckers' best interests in mind. That's why they fired Koclanes, even if it took them nearly a month to do it, and will play a heavy part in their decisions for free agents.
Dallas has 10 pending free agents, headlined by Arike Ogunbowale and Li Yueru, that they'll have to make decisions on. Fans wanted the team to trade Ogunbowale midseason once it became clear that she and Bueckers weren't the best fits together, but that may have been due to Koclanes' coaching more than anything.
But that's why it's important for the Wings to find a coach who can get the most out of Bueckers without overtaxing her.
READ MORE: Dallas Wings fighting with Liberty for interest in surprise coaching candidate
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.