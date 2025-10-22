Wings star Paige Bueckers links with reigning NBA ROTY ahead of Mavericks-Spurs
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers and San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle made basketball history this year, as they became the first duo to come from the same college and win NBA and WNBA Rookie of the Year in the same year.
They both starred at UConn in their college careers, with Castle being a one-and-done prospect and winning a national championship in his first season, and Bueckers spending five years there, winning a championship as a senior, and being named national player of the year as a freshman.
The Spurs are starting their season on Wednesday night against the Dallas Mavericks in the American Airlines Center, and the night before the game, they surprised Castle with a dual Rookie of the Year photoshoot with Bueckers.
Castle said he had no idea that Bueckers was there, but the two became friends during their season together at UConn.
"He's alright," Bueckers said in the video that the Spurs posted. "He's a pretty chill dude. Pretty chill, nonchalant dude. We were at UConn for a year together, got to become close. I know we're with the same agency as well, but just to be able to support each other. Obviously, we went to UConn, same school, and just to watch each other succeed, share this Rookie of the Year thing together, It's pretty cool.
"To be able to go through this stuff together," Bueckers continued, "I know the pressures can be a lot, the expectations can be a lot, and just to have somebody, like you said, who understands what you're going through, you can talk to them, vent to them, ask them how their experience is going. And also just be that voice of support."
Bueckers' Historic Rookie Season Led to Basketball Rarity
Paige Bueckers had a phenomenal rookie season, averaging 19.2 PPG, 5.4 APG, and 3.9 RPG, making the All-Star Game as a starter, and making the All-WNBA Second Team, despite the Wings finishing with a league worst 10-34 record. That's how you know it's an impressive season, as voters usually heavily factor team success with those end-of-season awards.
Stephon Castle wasn't as impressive as a rookie, but still had a great season, averaging 14.7 PPG, 4.1 APG, and 3.7 RPG. He's in like for a bigger role this season, especially as De'Aaron Fox is going to miss the start of the season with a hamstring injury.
