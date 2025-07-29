Girlfriend of Paige Bueckers goes viral during Dallas Wings' game
Paige Bueckers was back and better than ever in Monday night's Dallas Wings home win against the New York Liberty alongside a special guest.
Bueckers and her girlfriend, Azzi Fudd, have had their relationship explode in recent weeks after it officially went public in the midst of WNBA All-Star Weekend. In case people didn't believe the relationship's prominence, then Fudd made it glaringly obvious as she showed affection for Bueckers when spotted courtside at Bueckers' 20-point outing.
Paige Bueckers Gets Girlfriend Shoutout
After Fudd went public on her Instagram story earlier this month, asking fans to help her create some custom Bueckers gear, someone came through in a major way with a keeper t-shirt that read, “I 💙PB."
Bueckers and Fudd have been spotted together numerous times despite not playing for the same team. During a road trip, Bueckers and Fudd shared a viral Instagram story pic of each other, which the Internet appeared obsessed over.
Nevertheless, the love the pair has for each other is obvious. If anything, it could be the sign of an evolution of sports couples becoming more public-facing if they aren't already. It appears Bueckers and Fudd have done just that and will likely continue to do so.
Switching to basketball, however, Bueckers' team isn't where it needs to be to contend for postseason play. However, it's apparent the WNBA community is in full support of what Bueckers is trying to achieve as a forward-facing league ambassador and someone who is easy to root for.
Bueckers is both of those things. It's clear brand relevance is important to her, too, given all that comes with being a professional athlete.
Bueckers doesn't need any more validation, nor does her girlfriend. They're a couple, and it's safe to assume the way they uplift one another will simply be the norm.
For now, the Bueckers-Fudd mania has just begun.
