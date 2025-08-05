Wings' Paige Bueckers on track to shatter WNBA historic record
Dallas Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers continues to outshine the competition despite her team's overall struggles. Even though the Wings will likely fall short of a playoff berth, the legacy of Bueckers may just be the beginning of something special: breaking more records.
WNBA 'X' has enjoyed watching Bueckers' rise to stardom thus far. She has a chance to add to her laundry list of accomplishments by season's end, though, too.
Per "trendyhoopstars" on 'X,' Bueckers is on pace to join an exclusive club: players with the most 20-point, five-assist, two-steal games in WNBA history.
Paige Bueckers Goes For History
The current list is as follows:
- T – 1 Arike Ogunbowale — 5
- Cynthia Cooper — 5
- Tamika Catchings — 5
- Caitlin Clark — 5
- 5. Paige Bueckers - 4
Bueckers has four games with this stat line and needs two more to surpass the remaining four, which includes last year's WNBA Rookie of the Year in Clark.
Bueckers has 15 games to make it happen, as the Wings currently sit in last place at 8-21 with a game looming Tuesday night against the New York Liberty. Dallas has yet to win a game this month, dropping back-to-back games against the Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream ahead of their trip to The Big Apple.
In fact, it won't be the only time both teams meet this week as the Wings-Liberty rematch will commence Friday night in Dallas, beginning a stretch of three games across a five-day period. This includes another travel spree to rematch the Fever next Tuesday.
Continuing to look ahead, Bueckers will try to make it consecutive 20-point games against the New York Liberty as she led Dallas to a 92-82 win last Monday in front of a nationally televised audience.
For now, though, respective tip times are 7 p.m. ET and 7:30 p.m. ET, as Dallas attempts to snag consecutive upset wins.
