Wings' Paige Bueckers on track to shatter WNBA historic record

FUN STAT: Paige Bueckers is on the brink of recording the most 20-point, 5-assist, 2-steal games by a first-year player in WNBA history



1. Arike Ogunbowale — 5

Cynthia Cooper — 5

Tamika Catchings — 5

Caitlin Clark — 5

5. Paige Bueckers — 4 (15 Games Remaining)



✨ pic.twitter.com/6evqDs4Mge