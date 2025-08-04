Dallas Wings trade grade revealed after sending DiJonai Carrington to Minnesota Lynx
The Dallas Wings are saying goodbye to point guard DiJonai Carrington, trading her to the WNBA's top team in the Minnesota Lynx for Diamond Miller, Karlie Samuelson and a second-round pick.
CBS Sports writer Jack Maloney graded the trade and gave the Wings an "A" for their haul.
READ MORE: Paige Bueckers goes back-to-back on major WNBA Award
"After a promising rookie season in 2023, Miller had to undergo knee surgery early last season. By the time she was healthy, the Lynx had established themselves as title contenders and no longer had time to focus on Miller's development. Since returning from that injury, Miller played 20-plus minutes just three times," Maloney wrote.
"There is clearly still a player there. When Miller did get a chance to play, she often performed. In the four games she received at least 15 minutes of playing time in this season, she averaged 9.5 points on 76.5% shooting, 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Her outside shooting remains a concern, which is one of the reasons she didn't get much of a chance in Minnesota, but she has the size and athleticism to be a unique two-way force on the wing. In Dallas, she'll get a real chance to prove herself."
Wings can focus on future
This isn't a trade the Wings wanted to make, but rather one they felt they needed to execute.
Carrington had a lot of trade value and sending her to Minnesota gives Dallas a chance to invest further in No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers and her fellow rookies in JJ Quinerly and Aziaha James.
The Wings are back in action tomorrow as they take on the defending champion New York Liberty. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.
READ MORE: DiJonai Carrington breaks silence on Dallas Wings-Minnesota Lynx trade
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.