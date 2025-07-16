Dallas Wings player makes feelings clear about coming off bench
The Dallas Wings will head into the WNBA All-Star break following their game against the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday night.
The beginning of the season wasn't easy as the Wings limped out to a 1-11 start. The team has started to come together as of late, compiling a 5-5 record over the last ten games.
There's an opportunity to go into the break with some momentum if Dallas can upset Las Vegas.
It's possible that the Wings could find themselves getting a boost going into the matchup against the Aces. Standout guard DiJonai Carrington has been out of the lineup since suffering a rib injury in June.
Carrington was a full participant at Dallas's practice on Tuesday. Head coach Chris Koclanes hasn't confirmed her availability for the contest but things seem to be trending in the right direction.
If Carrington does take the court, it'll be interesting to see where she fits into the game plan. In the two games leading up to her injury, Carrington came off the bench after starting in her first 12 games of the season.
The 27-year-old opened up about her shifting role earlier this week. Carrington expected more playing time after the Wings traded for her in February.
Carrington made it clear she wants to start. At the same time, she's going to do everything in her power to contribute to Dallas winning games.
"It's definitely an adjustment... It was hard for me just being that the whole point of me coming to Dallas was to expand my role," Carrington said per ClutchPoints' Joey Mistretta. "So, I feel like, not that coming off the bench means it's diminished, but sort of in a sense, a little bit... But I've come off the bench before in my career. Whenever I'm out there, y'all know what you're going to get from me."
"I kind of just try to keep that mindset," Carrington added. "And this isn't me [being] personal towards any player who has been put into the starting lineup... over me or whatever you want to call it. This is just how I feel personally about myself, my career."
Last season, Carrington was named the WNBA's Most Improved Player while earning a first-team all-defense nod.
In 14 games with the Wings, Carrington has averaged 11.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.4 steals over 26.9 minutes per contest.
