Dallas Wings praised by analyst after big win vs. New York Liberty

The Dallas Wings deserve credit for beating the defending champion New York Liberty.

Jeremy Brener

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers is fouled by New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu.
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers is fouled by New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Dallas Wings are turning a corner after beating the defending champion New York Liberty in their latest matchup, which was the second half of a back-to-back.

The win against the Liberty was arguably the most impressive showing from the Wings so far this season.

ESPN contributor Michael Voepel recognized Dallas' success in recent games.

Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington grabs a rebound against the New York Liberty
Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington grabs a rebound against the New York Liberty. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Wings praised by ESPN analyst

"The Wings beat Seattle and New York while losing to Golden State and Las Vegas over this past week. Arike Ogunbowale shot a combined 50% from the field, her best shooting stretch over four games this season. The Wings' largest lead in Monday's victory over the Liberty was 30 points, but New York eventually cut it to six before falling 92-82. Still, at this point, winning in any way is a good game for Dallas," Woepel wrote.

Could things be better for the Wings right now? Absolutely. The team is still 11 games under .500 and are five games back from a playoff spot, but these wins should still be viewed as celebrations.

While playoffs aren't exactly the goal for the rebuilding Wings this season, the team should just be focused on stacking positive games. If they do that, the wins will come in due time.

The Wings will return to the court tonight as they take on Rhyne Howard, Brittney Griner and the Atlanta Dream at home. Tipoff from College Park Center is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

