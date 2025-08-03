Dallas Wings praised for kickstarting rebuild, trading DiJonai Carrington
The Dallas Wings traded DiJonai Carrington to the Minnesota Lynx for Diamond Miller, Karlie Samuelson, and a 2027 second-round pick. And according to CBS Sports' Jack Maloney, that's a great deal for the Wings.
Maloney gave each side a grade for the trade, giving the Dallas Wings an "A" for their return, while giving the Lynx a "B."
"One of the few things the Wings have done well this season is act decisively when it became apparent they were going nowhere. Back in June, Miller sent [NaLyssa] Smith to the Las Vegas Aces for a 2027 first-round pick. He's continued the teardown with this deal that sends Carrington to the Lynx for Miller, a former lottery pick. Samuelson was included to make the money work, and an extra draft pick is never a bad thing, but this deal was about acquiring Diamond Miller.
"After a promising rookie season in 2023, Miller had to undergo knee surgery early last season. By the time she was healthy, the Lynx had established themselves as title contenders and no longer had time to focus on Miller's development. Since returning from that injury, Miller played 20-plus minutes just three times.
"There is clearly still a player there. When Miller did get a chance to play, she often performed. In the four games she received at least 15 minutes of playing time in this season, she averaged 9.5 points on 76.5% shooting, 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Her outside shooting remains a concern, which is one of the reasons she didn't get much of a chance in Minnesota, but she has the size and athleticism to be a unique two-way force on the wing. In Dallas, she'll get a real chance to prove herself."
Why the Minnesota Lynx are the "Losers" of the DiJonai Carrington Trade
"Carrington had the best season of her career in 2024, when she won Most Improved Player, was named to the All-Defensive First Team and finished fourth in Defensive Player of the Year voting," Maloney explained. "An offseason trade to the Dallas Wings did not pan out, however, and Carrington struggled to find her footing. She was removed from the starting lineup after 12 games and failed to make the defensive impact the Wings were expecting.
"The big question with the trade is how Carrington will fit in the Lynx's five-out offensive system that emphasizes ball-movement and shooting. Over the last two seasons, the Lynx have been borderline unguardable because everyone they put on the court can shoot, which spaces the floor, and make decisions with the ball in their hands, which allows them to take advantage of the spacing."
Carrington struggled to find her place with the Wings, who had two ball-dominant scorers with Arike Ogunbowale and Paige Bueckers, but Carrington also wasn't the same defender. It's hard for the Wings to convince themselves she was worth keeping when she wasn't the same player on either side of the floor.
