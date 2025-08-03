Paige Bueckers makes feelings clear about WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark
Although Caitlin Clark has only been able to play in one of the three matchups against Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings this season, Bueckers remains a big fan of her rival, and she said as much before the most recent matchup between their two teams.
Despite the Indiana Fever missing Caitlin Clark, they were able to overcome Paige Bueckers scoring 22 points to win 88-78, led by Kelsey Mitchell's 23 points. It's disappointing to end the homestand on a 1-3 stretch, especially with some tight losses mixed in, but they're a young team still learning how to win.
Ion aired a feature before the game on Friday night, letting Bueckers and Clark gush about the other. Clark called Bueckers a "winner," saying that she has always been a fan from afar. They both grew up in the Midwest and competed against each other throughout high school, as well as a few times in college.
Bueckers was just as complimentary of Clark in her pregame sit down for Ion.
"You come for the individual battles, but you leave as a fan of the game in general and a fan of so many other people's performances. She [Clark] can just pick the game apart in any which way she decides.
"She just reads the game extremely well at all levels. Just the excitement that she brings, competitive fire, you see it every time that she plays."
In the lone between the two stars this year, Caitlin Clark read Bueckers like a book, coming away with five steals to go with her 14 points and 13 assists in a game right before the All-Star break. And even without Clark playing in two of the games, the Fever are still 3-0 against the Wings this season.
Paige Bueckers Injury Update
Paige Bueckers briefly went down against the Fever on Friday night with a leg injury on what she believed was an illegal screen. She went down in pain and limped off the court, and she was asked about it after the game.
"I’m fine. Just a normal basketball knee to the thigh," she said, while adding that it will "probably hurt tomorrow."
