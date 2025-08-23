Dallas Wings react after embarrassing loss vs. Seattle Storm
The Dallas Wings are recovering after their 95-60 loss to the Seattle Storm on Friday night inside College Park Center.
The loss was Dallas' worst of the season in terms of point differential, but the team is trying to move quickly past it.
“All credit to Seattle. They came out and played like they’re fighting for a playoff spot. We missed a bunch around the rim, so a different start and maybe that’s a different game. But credit to Seattle. They dictated. We’ve got to learn from it and continue to grow," Wings head coach Chris Koclanes said via Dallas Hoops Journal insider Grant Afseth.
“As soon as the game is over, the recovery process starts. Tomorrow we’ll do everything we can to get them ready for a three o’clock game on Sunday. Physical fatigue shows up mentally, and that leads to lapses in the scouting report and breakdowns in execution.”
Wings disappointed after loss vs. Storm
The Wings are limping towards the end of the regular season, both literally and figuratively. Not having players like Arike Ogunbowale and Li Yueru hurts, but the energy from the team was lacking all around.
The struggles have prompted players like Maddy Siegrist to step up to the plate.
“For me, it’s just trying to keep everyone together,” Siegrist said via Afseth.
“We still have seven games left, so you just want to go out and compete. You want to be the best version of yourself as a team every single night. Being in my third year, I’ve had a lot of different roles on teams. This is probably the most vocal I’ve been, so I’m trying to use my voice in spots where it helps.”
The Wings are back in action tomorrow as they take on the expansion Golden State Valkyries, who are fighting for one of the final playoff spots. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT inside College Park Center.
