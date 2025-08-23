Dallas Wings suffer worst loss of season vs. Seattle Storm
The Dallas Wings are going back to the drawing board after losing 95-60 against the Seattle Storm on Friday night inside College Park Center.
The 35-point loss marks the worst of the season for the Wings. The previous record for largest deficit came back on Jul. 7 when the team lost by 30 points to the Phoenix Mercury.
Wings blown out vs. Storm
Things started off slow for the Wings, who fell behind early against the Storm when they started off hot. A 14-6 run to end the first quarter put the Wings in the eye of the storm early in the game. Seattle kept Dallas at arm's length for the second quarter, but really began to turn things on in the third, building a 20-point lead.
In the fourth quarter, the Wings waved the white flag, pulling No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers. That allowed the Storm to put the finishing touches on a dominant victory.
Bueckers had 11 points in the loss while Maddy Siegrist ended up with a team-high 12. Siegrist was the only starter to shoot 50 percent or better from the floor. Amy Okonkwo made 3 of 5 shots from the field off the bench.
The Storm saw No. 2 overall pick Dominique Malonga outshine Bueckers in her own building. The French center tied a career-high with 22 points off the bench on 10 of 12 shooting. Erica Wheeler had 17 points while Tiffany Mitchell added 11 of her own. They were the Storm's three leading scorers and none of them were in the starting lineup.
For the Wings, they now drop to 9-28 on the year with their fourth straight loss. They will look to turn things around in their next game against the expansion Golden State Valkyries. Tipoff for the game is scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m. CT inside College Park Center.
