Dallas Wings sign former No. 1 recruit to support Paige Bueckers
The Dallas Wings have been dealing with a lot of injuries over the last few weeks. Heading into Wednesday night's game against the Chicago Sky, they're without DiJonai Carrington, Ty Harris, Arike Ogunbowale, and Maddy Siegrist. They also waived Liatu King on Tuesday after just signing her a week before.
That left the Wings with seven available players, meaning they needed to make a move before Wednesday's game. They decided to bring back a former player to fill the spot.
On Wednesday, the Dallas Wings announced they were signing Haley Jones to a rest-of-season contract. She played two games with the team on a hardship waiver in June, but they had to wait a certain number of days before they were allowed to bring her back. The 6'1" forward had 8 points and 8 rebounds in 24 minutes in her first stint in Dallas.
Jones is the former 6th overall pick by the Atlanta Dream in 2023, but they waived her after just two seasons. She was ESPN's top-ranked recruit for the class of 2019, a class that featured players like Aliyah Boston and Rickea Jackson. Jones chose to play at Stanford, playing alongside Cameron Brink. She had a great career at Stanford, winning a national championship in 2022, where she was named the NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player. She was also a First Team All-American and PAC-12 Player of the Year in 2022 after averaging 13.5 PPG, 9.0 RPG, and 4.0 APG.
Since being waived by the Dream, she also had a one-week stint with the Phoenix Mercury this season. Through her career, she's averaged 2.8 PPG and 2.7 RPG.
