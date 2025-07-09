Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend shares sweet post ahead of Angel Reese showdown
Dallas Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers is set to undergo a quick turnaround when the Wings continue their road trip Wednesday night at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, against the Chicago Sky. Although both teams are fighting to save their respective seasons, the game may have gotten the extra flare it needs to get the internet abuzz.
Earlier this week, Bueckers' former teammate-turned-girlfriend Azzi Fudd was spotted with the former UConn legend on Instagram as the pair was seen during a busy travel week for Bueckers and company.
The since-deleted Instagram story can be seen below, which was reshared by Bueckers upon Fudd giving her a much-deserved shoutout.
Azzi Fudd Shouts Out Girlfriend Paige Bueckers
Bueckers kept her message simple, yet unsurprising given their public relationship.
"Love when a former teammate joins me," Bueckers wrote below the picture.
Bueckers underwent a nearly disastrous collision in Monday night's loss to the Phoenix Mercury. Now two days removed, Bueckers appears to be in good spirits following the incident, as she had kept relatively quiet across social media following the game.
Bueckers vs. Reese Gets Interesting Twist
Bueckers will get a preview of Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese's game when the two meet Wednesday, but they are going to get a chance to play with one another during the WNBA All-Star Game a week from Saturday in Indianapolis, Ind.
Bueckers has quietly become one of the league's rising stars, and while she may not be on an identical level as Clark or Reese in terms of popularity, it's likely only a matter of time before she's in the same conversation.
Bueckers' Wings (6-14) attempt to make it three wins in their last four games, whereas the Sky (5-13) hope to fend off a rough July start. Thus far, they've gone 0-2, losing by a combined seven points to the Washington Mystics (9-10) and Minnesota Lynx (17-2).
Tip is set for 8 p.m. ET.
