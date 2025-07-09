Dallas Wings On SI

Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend shares sweet post ahead of Angel Reese showdown

Bueckers' girlfriend took to Instagram to show off her partner

Apr 13, 2025; Hartford, CT, USA; UConn student-athlete Paige Bueckers and UConn student-athlete Azzi Fudd walk onto the stage during the Final Four Champions victory parade and rally outside of the XL Center in Hartford, CT. Mandatory Credit: Scott Rausenberger-Imagn Images
Apr 13, 2025; Hartford, CT, USA; UConn student-athlete Paige Bueckers and UConn student-athlete Azzi Fudd walk onto the stage during the Final Four Champions victory parade and rally outside of the XL Center in Hartford, CT. Mandatory Credit: Scott Rausenberger-Imagn Images

Dallas Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers is set to undergo a quick turnaround when the Wings continue their road trip Wednesday night at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois, against the Chicago Sky. Although both teams are fighting to save their respective seasons, the game may have gotten the extra flare it needs to get the internet abuzz.

Earlier this week, Bueckers' former teammate-turned-girlfriend Azzi Fudd was spotted with the former UConn legend on Instagram as the pair was seen during a busy travel week for Bueckers and company.

The since-deleted Instagram story can be seen below, which was reshared by Bueckers upon Fudd giving her a much-deserved shoutout.

Azzi Fudd Shouts Out Girlfriend Paige Bueckers

Azzi Fudd seen with Paige Bueckers
Azzi Fudd Instagram @azzi35

Bueckers kept her message simple, yet unsurprising given their public relationship.

"Love when a former teammate joins me," Bueckers wrote below the picture.

Bueckers underwent a nearly disastrous collision in Monday night's loss to the Phoenix Mercury. Now two days removed, Bueckers appears to be in good spirits following the incident, as she had kept relatively quiet across social media following the game.

Bueckers vs. Reese Gets Interesting Twist

Bueckers has a busy week ahea
Jul 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) celebrates with Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington during the second half against the Phoenix Mercury at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Bueckers will get a preview of Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese's game when the two meet Wednesday, but they are going to get a chance to play with one another during the WNBA All-Star Game a week from Saturday in Indianapolis, Ind.

Bueckers has quietly become one of the league's rising stars, and while she may not be on an identical level as Clark or Reese in terms of popularity, it's likely only a matter of time before she's in the same conversation.

Bueckers' Wings (6-14) attempt to make it three wins in their last four games, whereas the Sky (5-13) hope to fend off a rough July start. Thus far, they've gone 0-2, losing by a combined seven points to the Washington Mystics (9-10) and Minnesota Lynx (17-2).

Tip is set for 8 p.m. ET.

