Dallas Wings standout rises in WNBA history despite loss to Las Vegas Aces
The Dallas Wings wrapped up the first half of their 2025 WNBA season with a 90-86 loss to the Las Vegas Aces. Entering the fourth quarter, this looked like a total blowout as the Wings trailed by 20.
Dallas went on to make a push at a sizable comeback, outscoring the Aces 34-18 in the final frame and cutting the deficit to two points with 27 seconds remaining. The Wings weren't able to get over the hump, dropping to 6-17 at the all-star break.
Despite the loss, one member of the team rose in WNBA history.
In the opening quarter, Arike Ogunbowale's first bucket of the game came from deep and it was a notable one. The three-pointer marked the 531st of her professional career, moving Ogunbowale past former league champion and MVP, Maya Moore, for No. 18 all-time in the WNBA.
Ogunbowale went on to make two more shots from behind the arc, meaning she sits at 533 made three-pointers. That actually pushes her past Renee Montgomery into the No. 17 spot. Ogunbowale only needs three more makes to tie Ivory Latta at No. 16.
In her seventh year with the franchise, Ogunbowale is averaging 16.0 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.5 steals in 33.7 minutes per game. She's shooting 35.0% from the field, 29.5% from three-point range, and 93.6% from the free throw line.
Ogunbowale is a four-time WNBA All-Star and led the league in scoring in 2020. She's been named to the WNBA first-team once and also earned two selections to the WNBA second-team.
In the middle of the final season of a three-year/$725.9K extension, Ogunbowale is still one of the best players on the Wings' roster. She ranks second on the team in scoring behind rookie sensation and No. 1 pick, Paige Bueckers, who will represent Dallas in the All-Star game.
