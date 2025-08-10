Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale earns praise despite rough season
Dallas Wings shooting guard Arike Ogunbowale has gone through many ups and downs during her 2025 campaign with the team.
Ogunbowale, 28, is averaging a career-low 15.6 points per game with the Wings in her seventh season in the league. However, she recently earned some praise from Bleacher Report analyst Nekias Duncan.
"While I'm thinking about guards, just a quick salute to Arike Ogunbowale for battling through what has undoubtedly been a frustrating year for her on multiple fronts and finding herself within this context," Duncan wrote.
"You'll still get some early shots from her, but for the most part she's been very willing to both operate off the ball and simply get off the ball when she doesn't have anything. A quick example: She's averaging 2.9 dribbles per touch since the All-Star break, slightly down from her pre-break number (3.4) and a massive departure from last season's mark (4.0). It also helps that she's cashing in jumpers now, notably knocking down 37.5 percent of her catch-and-shoot threes. You'll take that if you're Dallas."
Ogunbowale hoping to get better
Ogunbowale is the ideal backcourt partner for a player like No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers, so the Wings hope she can figure stuff out with her in due time.
Ogunbowale has struggled adjusting to playing alongside Bueckers and in new head coach Chris Koclanes' system, but that doesn't mean this will persist and continue.
Ogunbowale and the Wings have 13 games left in their season, so the team should use the opportunity to get her back on a positive swing of momentum going into the offseason.
That final stretch of Dallas' season begins with a matchup at home this afternoon when Ogunbowale and the Wings take on the Washington Mystics, who are led by Brittney Sikes and rookie Sonia Citron.
Tipoff between the Wings and Mystics is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game on CBS Sports Network.
