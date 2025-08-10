Dallas Wings On SI

Dallas Wings star Arike Ogunbowale earns praise despite rough season

Arike Ogunbowale has struggled for the Dallas Wings, but one analyst is still impressed with her.

Jeremy Brener

Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale follows through on a three point attempt during the second half.
Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale follows through on a three point attempt during the second half. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dallas Wings shooting guard Arike Ogunbowale has gone through many ups and downs during her 2025 campaign with the team.

Ogunbowale, 28, is averaging a career-low 15.6 points per game with the Wings in her seventh season in the league. However, she recently earned some praise from Bleacher Report analyst Nekias Duncan.

"While I'm thinking about guards, just a quick salute to Arike Ogunbowale for battling through what has undoubtedly been a frustrating year for her on multiple fronts and finding herself within this context," Duncan wrote.

"You'll still get some early shots from her, but for the most part she's been very willing to both operate off the ball and simply get off the ball when she doesn't have anything. A quick example: She's averaging 2.9 dribbles per touch since the All-Star break, slightly down from her pre-break number (3.4) and a massive departure from last season's mark (4.0). It also helps that she's cashing in jumpers now, notably knocking down 37.5 percent of her catch-and-shoot threes. You'll take that if you're Dallas."

READ MORE: 4-time WNBA All-Star calls out reporter after Wings-Liberty

Arike Ogunbowale in action during the game between the Dallas Wings and the New York Liberty
Arike Ogunbowale in action during the game between the Dallas Wings and the New York Liberty. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Ogunbowale hoping to get better

Ogunbowale is the ideal backcourt partner for a player like No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers, so the Wings hope she can figure stuff out with her in due time.

Ogunbowale has struggled adjusting to playing alongside Bueckers and in new head coach Chris Koclanes' system, but that doesn't mean this will persist and continue.

Ogunbowale and the Wings have 13 games left in their season, so the team should use the opportunity to get her back on a positive swing of momentum going into the offseason.

That final stretch of Dallas' season begins with a matchup at home this afternoon when Ogunbowale and the Wings take on the Washington Mystics, who are led by Brittney Sikes and rookie Sonia Citron.

Tipoff between the Wings and Mystics is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the game on CBS Sports Network.

READ MORE: Dallas Wings looking to follow model of NBA champion OKC Thunder

Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.

More Dallas Wings News

Published |Modified
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News