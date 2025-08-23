Paige Buckers matches Caitlin Clark in WNBA history with impressive feat

Paige Bueckers has officially scored in double figures for the 30th consecutive game and has passed Diana Taurasi for No. 10 on the all-time rookie points list with 581 points ⭐️



𝙬𝙝𝙮 𝙨𝙡𝙤𝙬 𝙙𝙤𝙬𝙣? pic.twitter.com/xGEzjSB6d3