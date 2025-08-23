Paige Buckers matches Caitlin Clark in WNBA history with impressive feat
Despite the Dallas Wings falling short yet again, this time at the hands of the Seattle Storm Friday night 95-60, rookie guard Paige Buckers continues to add to a plethora of accomplishments as her rookie season comes to a close at the end of next month.
Bueckers made even more history, joining a list that features the Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark in four different categories: 500-plus points, 150-plus assists, 100=plus rebounds and 50-plus steals during her rookie season.
It wasn't the only piece of history Bueckers made, however.
"Paige Bueckers has officially scored in double figures for the 30th consecutive game and has passed Diana Taurasi for No. 10 on the all-time rookie points list with 581 points," the Wings' 'X' account tweeted Friday.
More elite company indeed.
It appears the WNBA is only getting more popular as Bueckers' statline grows, which has caught the attention of Draymond Green who took to social media to discuss the leagues viewership and Bueckers vs. Clark.
"So I just came acrosss this post on ESPNW IG… and I found the picture interesting," Green wrote. "Is there a shift happening?"
That shift, as Green alluded to, stems from the WNBA's attendance numbers reaching 2.5 million with Bueckers as the lead photo in ESPNW's Instagram post.
"WNBA HISTORY," the caption read. "he league set an all-time attendance record of 2,501,609 fans as of August 20, 2025, breaking the previous record set in 2002 with fewer teams and in fewer games."
Green may be right. After all, several fans in the comments suggested Clark has fallen behind Bueckers in terms of overall ability.
Either which way the debate is viewed, it's clear WNBA fans are beginning to pay attention to the league's star-building potential.
Bueckers, however, told reporters in May she sees her role differently.
"I don’t see myself as a celebrity, just a basketball player," Bueckers said.
Already eliminated from playoff contention, the Wings don't have much to play for. Dallas's rest period ends Sunday when it hosts Golden State in an afternoon contest, with tip set for 4 p.m. ET.
The Wings then host the Conneticut Sun Wednesday night before playing the Atlanta Dream and Minnesota Lynx in a three-day period to close out August and begin September. By then, only three regular season games will remain, which Dallas will likely be an underdog in most, if not all of them.
