Warriors star Draymond Green gives Dallas Wings advice on Paige Bueckers

The Dallas Wings have a superstar in Paige Bueckers, but they'd be smart to listen to Draymond Green.

Austin Veazey

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) dribbles the ball against the LA Sparks in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) dribbles the ball against the LA Sparks in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Dallas Wings have accomplished the hard part of a rebuild and acquired a true superstar in Paige Bueckers. Now, it's about building up the rest of the roster to be a better team around her.

In a debate on Threads about the increased popularity in the WNBA, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green issued a warning to the Dallas Wings about their current roster, and that they need to start winning for Bueckers to become the face of the WNBA.

"Yes, in order to be in the race she has to [turn the Wings into a contender]. But does she do it? They need to now build the team properly. They’re holding on to the wrong pieces," Green said."

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers
Aug 22, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts against the Seattle Storm during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

It has been a rough first season for Bueckers with the Wings as far as her team, as they sit with a 9-28 record. They're coming off a brutal 95-60 loss to the Seattle Storm on Friday night. The Storm's bench outscored the entire Dallas Wings roster 62-60, the first time in WNBA history that a team's bench entirely outscored the other team.

That's not the kind of WNBA history the Dallas Wings want to be on, although Bueckers has been on the right side of WNBA history a lot this season. She has proved that she's already a superstar in this league, especially with her 44-point outing against the Los Angeles Sparks earlier in the week, matching the WNBA record for the most points by a rookie in a single game.

The Wings' Process of Building Around Bueckers

Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale
Aug 10, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) reacts against the Washington Mystics during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Dallas has already made it clear that it plans to build around Paige Bueckers, as it should. They made two trades to send out NaLyssa Smith and DiJonai Carrington despite not much time with the Wings when it became clear that they weren't the best fits alongside Bueckers, and they got more future assets in return.

The next big decision will come with what they decide to do with four-time All-Star Arike Ogunbowale. Her numbers have dipped considerably across the board, including her shooting percentages, from her All-WNBA Second Team appearance last season. She's a free agent this offseason, and it's been said that they'd like to bring her back, but they'll need to decide quickly if she's the best fit alongside Bueckers. So far, it hasn't worked.

