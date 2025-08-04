Paige Bueckers goes back-to-back on major WNBA Award
The WNBA announced its awards for the month of July, and Dallas Wings rookie sensation Paige Bueckers has taken home the Rookie of the Month for the second month in a row.
Bueckers averaged 18.2 PPG, 5.2 APG, and 3.2 RPG in July, scoring double-digits in every game, climbing up an exclusive list of WNBA players to start their careers with double-digit games. Although the Wings have struggled, it hasn't been because of Bueckers.
READ MORE: Paige Bueckers makes feelings clear about WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark
Bueckers, the Wings' first overall pick, has been the team's best and most consistent player all season. She may not be doing it with the same flair, but she's having a season similar to Caitlin Clark's rookie season a year ago. The comparisons were always going to be there because of their rivalry dating back to high school, but she's living up to it.
The Dallas Wings are 8-21, but a lot of their struggles have come due to injuries. There were a few games in July where they were starting four rookies, a rarity in the WNBA, but they remained competitive because of Bueckers. Unfortunately, players like Arike Ogunbowale returning to the lineup haven't helped them be any better.
Of the records Bueckers has broken along the way, the most impressive was becoming the fastest player in WNBA history to 400 points and 100 assists, tying Cynthia Cooper in 1997, doing it in 22 games.
Bueckers leads all rookies in points and assists, is second in steals, fifth in blocks, and sixth in rebounds. Her scoring is also the seventh-highest among all WNBA players.
The Dallas Wings' Long-Term Plan Around Paige Bueckers
The Wings made a big trade over the weekend, sending DiJonai Carrington to the Minnesota Lynx in exchange for Diamond Miller, Karlie Samuelson, and a 2027 second-round pick. Despite Carrington winning the 2024 Most Improved Player award, she'd seen almost all of her stats dip across the board. It was also clear that she wasn't a great fit alongside Bueckers, so the franchise made the move.
Could they continue the trend before the trade deadline on Thursday, August 7th? As great a player as Arike Ogunbowale is, the Wings have struggled to make her and Bueckers co-exist. And the Wings have already shown they want to build around Bueckers, as they should. Ogunbowale should have a lot of interest around the league, even if she is a free agent after the season.
READ MORE: DiJonai Carrington breaks silence on Dallas Wings-Minnesota Lynx trade
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.