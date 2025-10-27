Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers pays surprise visit to college basketball roots
Now a soon-to-be second-year guard for the Dallas Wings, Paige Bueckers has yet to forget where she came from.
The Minnesota native enjoyed a remarkable career, capping her collegiate run with a national title victory with the UConn Huskies this past spring when they knocked off the South Carolina Gamecocks.
Bueckers has fully taken the next step from college to the pros, as she won the WNBA's Rookie of the Year Award while unofficially taking on the role of being one of Dallas's most popular athletes.
In recent days, though, it has been a bit of a mini-reunion for Bueckers. She and a few of her ex-teammates showed off their championship rings, but that wasn't all Bueckers got to experience upon visiting her old stomping grounds.
In a tweet from the NCAA's March Madness women's basketball account, Bueckers was back in uniform (sort of), as she partook in a team practice.
READ MORE: Dallas Wings get former Paige Bueckers foe in WNBA mock draft
Bueckers returns to UConn after Wings rookie season
"UConn got a new practice player," the tweet read.
This tweet comes shortly following her former coach Geno Auriemma's full support of Bueckers' soon-to-be new coach, Jose Fernandez, for next season.
Seeing Bueckers briefly return to UConn not only shows her committment and loyalty to the program, but it also represents how much the Huskies have openly erlcomed her back. It's clear both sides are content, and that Bueckers' impact to the program will never be forgotten regardlrdd of how long her WNBA career lasts.
Bueckers told TIME Magazine how she wants Dallas to remember her long after her playing days are done.
"I know Dallas is a sports city," Bueckers said in May. "I’m walking in there wanting to be a great leader, a great teammate, wanting to be a winner at all levels, wearing that jersey and representing that city with pride and a passion and joy for the game of basketball. I want to give to that community. I want to be invested in it. We’re all looking to do something special.”
Bueckers' team didn't have much to celebrate this past year, as the Wings finished 10-34. Much was said about the short-lived Chris Koclanes era, but with yet another fresh start ahead, Bueckers' potential is limitless.
For now, though, the WNBA offseason continues and Bueckers continues to remain in the spotlight regardless of which public occasions may arise. Nonetheless, though, if done correctly, the Wings' future appears bright if the pieces start to form as intended.
READ MORE: Dallas Wings need to pivot after head coach candidate accepts other job
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.