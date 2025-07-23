Dallas Wings waive former top 10 pick after win over Storm
The Dallas Wings picked up a big win on Tuesday night, beating the Seattle Storm 87-63. The Storm were missing All-Star Skylar Diggins and a few other players, while Dallas got back DiJonai Carrington, but it was still surprising to see the Wings win by 24 points.
Dallas was led by Arike Ogunbowale, who also recently returned from injury to score 20 points on an efficient 7/12 shooting from the floor. Ogunbowale struggled in her first few games upon return, including an 0/10 performance against the Indiana Fever before the All-Star Break, so it was good to see her bounce back.
The Wings have been forced to use a few hardship contracts this season as they navigate injuries to have enough players to play a game. Their most recent signing for a hardship deal was Grace Berger, a former top ten pick out of Indiana.
Berger appeared in her first game for the Wings in that win over the Storm on Tuesday, logging four rebounds, two assists, and three fouls in ten minutes. Unfortunately for Berger, that will be her only action for the Wings for now, as they waived her on Wednesday afternoon.
The former Hoosier started her career with the Indiana Fever, spending two seasons there before they waived her before this season. She was claimed by the Minnesota Lynch, but they too waived her a few months later. She signed with the Los Angeles Sparks for a game in June, not scoring any points in that game either before she was released.
Dallas is still dealing with a few injuries, as Tyasha Harris is out for the season with a knee injury, and Maddy Siegrist missed Tuesday's game with a knee injury. However, they should be out of the range where they were worried about not having enough players.
