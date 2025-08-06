DiJonai Carrington sends subtle shot at Dallas Wings after Lynx debut
The Dallas Wings recently traded DiJonai Carrington to the Minnesota Lynx over the weekend, getting Diamond Miller, Karlie Samuelson (who was later waived), and a 2027 second-round pick in return.
It was clear that Carrington didn't enjoy her time playing for Dallas, because after making her debut for the Lynx, she said, "This was one of the first times I've had fun playing basketball this season."
READ MORE: WNBA star Paige Bueckers provides injury update after leaving Wings-Liberty game
Carrington had a solid first performance for the Minnesota Lynx, who were missing WNBA All-Star Game MVP Napheesa Collier, as Carrington had 13 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals. The Lynx were able to take down the Seattle Storm on the road, with Carrington only playing 18 minutes off the bench.
Courtney Williams led the Lynx in scoring with 20 points, but they had five scorers in double figures. That helped them overcome Nneka Ogwumike's game-high 23 points, as the Lynx improved to 25-5, extending their lead on the rest of the WNBA.
DiJonai Carrington's Tenure With Dallas Wings Was Short and Chaotic
The Dallas Wings acquired Carrington in a massive 10-team sign-and-trade this offseason, bringing her and NaLyssa Smith, her partner, to town. Smith was shipped out at the end of June to the Las Vegas Aces, getting a 2027 first-round pick in return.
It was quite clear that Carrington wasn't a great fit in Dallas. Her numbers, besides her rebounding, were down across the board after winning the Most Improved Player of the Year award last year, including her shooting splits. It seems she didn't necessarily agree with her role, and after being moved to the bench early in the season, she made her feelings known about it.
"It's definitely an adjustment... It was hard for me just being that the whole point of me coming to Dallas was to expand my role," Carrington said. "So, I feel like, not that coming off the bench means it's diminished, but sort of in a sense, a little bit... But I've come off the bench before in my career. Whenever I'm out there, y'all know what you're going to get from me."
Carrington came off the bench in her first game with Minnesota, but it may help that she went from a team with one of the worst records in the WNBA to the best. Most people would be happier in a situation like that.
READ MORE: Patrick Beverley reacts to Paige Bueckers' performance in Wings-Liberty
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.