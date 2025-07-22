Former Dallas Wings’ head coach joins new WNBA team
The Dallas Wings have been through five head coaches since the 2018 season, six if you include interim coach Taj McWilliams-Franklin. They haven't been able to find a consistent leader on the sidelines despite making the playoffs in four of those seasons.
Dallas went 9-31 last season, which led to the firing of head coach Latricia Trammell, but also landed first overall pick Paige Bueckers. Until now, Trammell had been waiting in the wings for her next opportunity, and she just found one.
The Los Angeles Sparks have announced that they have hired Latricia Trammell to be a special assistant to head coach Lynne Roberts. Before Trammell was the head coach of the Wings, she was an assistant for the Sparks under former Lakers player Derek Fisher from 2019 to 2022.
Trammell got her start as an assistant for the San Antonio Stars in 2017, the team's final season in San Antonio before they relocated to become the Las Vegas Aces. She also had head coaching stops at smaller colleges; Oklahoma City University and Western State.
"I'm incredibly honored and grateful to return to the Los Angeles Sparks -- an organization that holds a special place in my heart," Trammell said of her hiring. "This franchise has a rich legacy, a passionate fanbase and a commitment to excellence that aligns with everything I believe in as a coach."
The Wings have only had one season finishing above .500 in the last 10 seasons, and it came with Trammell's first season at the helm in 2023, when they finished 22-18 and went to the Semifinals of the playoffs. However, her second season was abysmal, and she was let go.
