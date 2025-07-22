Key Dallas Wings guard nearing return against Seattle Storm
The Dallas Wings exit the All-Star Break for a matchup against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night. They've dealt with a lot of injuries before the break, having to start four rookies at times and using a few hardship waivers just to have enough players to play a game.
Arike Ogunbowale returned from injury before the break to an 0/10 performance against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, and wasn't much better against the Las Vegas Aces with 9 points on 3/12 shooting. With some more time off, she's looking to bounce back into the All-Star form fans have become accustomed to from her.
Another key Wings player could be nearing her return as well. The Wings released their injury report on Monday night, and DiJonai Carrington, who has been out since June 20th with a rib injury, has been upgraded to probable for this matchup. She is arguably the Wings' best defender, and they could use her back out on the perimeter.
Carrington recently spoke out about her role on the team, saying it's an adjustment to come off the bench again, considering "the whole point of me coming to Dallas was to expand my role." They need her to be productive as they look to bounce back from their rough 6-17 first half of the season.
For the rest of the Wings' injury report, Ty Harris is out with a left knee injury, Maddy Siegrist is out with a right knee injury, and Myisha Hines-Allen is questionable with a right lower leg injury.
The Wings and Storm will meet at 9 p.m. CST on Tuesday night in Seattle. This is already the third meeting between the team this season, with the Storm winning the first two matchups.
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.