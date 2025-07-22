Key Dallas Wings guard nearing return against Seattle Storm

Game Status Report: @DallasWings at Seattle Storm

July 22, 2025 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA



DiJonai Carrington – Probable (Rib)

Ty Harris – Out (Left Knee)

Myisha Hines-Allen – Questionable (Right Lower Leg)

Maddy Siegrist – Out (Right Knee)