Paige Bueckers gave hilarious Geno Auriemma comment about WNBA All-Star Game
The WNBA held its annual All-Star Game on Saturday night, with Team Napheesa Collier facing off against Team Caitlin Clark. Team Collier came away with a dominant 151-131 victory as Clark missed the game due to injury.
All-Star Games have become more about the players having fun, staying safe, and putting on a show for the fans rather than putting together a competitive and hard-fought basketball game, as seen by the final score. Napheesa Collier put up a record 36 points while her team shot well over 50% from the floor.
READ MORE: WNBA star Paige Bueckers featured in trailer for new movie
During the game, Dallas Wings star rookie Paige Bueckers, who was a starter for Team Collier, was asked what her college coach, Geno Auriemma, would say about the effort in the game.
"Just completely awful. Disturbing demonstration of basketball on both ends of the floor," Bueckers jokingly answered.
Bueckers is right; Auriemma probably would've hated the effort. But he can't be too upset knowing he had four former players start in the All-Star Game: Paige Bueckers, Napheesa Collier, Gabby Williams, and Breanna Stewart. And when one of those players puts up a WNBA record, surely he enjoyed some of the game.
Auriemma is the greatest college women's basketball coach ever, leading the Huskies to a 1250-165 record since he got there in 1985, winning 12 national championships, making 24 Final Fours, and winning 30 conference tournament titles. He's had more stars come through his program than anyone else, and Bueckers is just the latest example.
Bueckers and the Dallas Wings resume regular season play on Tuesday night against the Seattle Storm, looking to dig themselves out of the 6-17 hole they're in. They still have 21 games remaining this season, and while a postseason run seems improbable, they can at least give themselves some momentum going into next season.
READ MORE: WNBA star Paige Bueckers takes shots at All-Stars in viral post
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.