Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings rookies earn praise from WNBA analyst
Dallas Wings rookie point guard Paige Bueckers is continuing to make strides in the second half of the season.
Bueckers, along with fellow rookie guards Aziaha James and JJ Quinerly are making an impact early for the Wings in their WNBA careers.
Bleacher Report writer Nekias Duncan likes what he is seeing from the trio of Wings rookies.
Wings rookies earn praise from analyst
"Despite some of the pushback I've seen online, always the safe space for nuanced basketball discussion, I've enjoyed the way head coach Chris Koclanes has moved Paige Bueckers around. She's 10th in pick-and-rolls per game (23.4) and 4th in off-ball screens received per game (19.5) -- a pretty even split, all things considered. Sprinkle in the random post-ups (15 reps, 1.21 PPP) and you have a multifaceted weapon that's being deployed like one," Duncan wrote.
"JJ Quinerly and Aziaha James have brought a much-needed boost of speed and off-ball comfort to this offense. Their ability to jumpstart transition opportunities and, in general, get into the paint makes it easier for Bueckers to operate off the ball. On a related note: the Wings have only been outscored by three points in the 85 minutes these three have played together."
The Wings are starting to figure out a rhythm with their rookies and that is giving the team a major boost in the second half of the year.
Dallas knows Bueckers is its superstar and hopes to find the players needed to surround her.
If Quinerly and James continue to play this way, they could be in the long-term plans for the Wings.
