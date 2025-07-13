Dallas Wings On SI

How to Watch: Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers face off for first time in Fever-Wings

The two superstars meet in the WNBA for the first time in a highly anticipated matchup.

Jun 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) brings the ball up court against the Indiana Fever during the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

One of the bigger games on the schedule is here for the Dallas Wings, as they'll end a three-game road stretch against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. Dallas lost the first two games of this trip and would love to end it with a win against arguably the biggest name in the WNBA.

The Wings should be getting some help back in this game, as four-time WNBA All-Star Arike Ogunbowale has been upgraded to probable for this game. She's missed the last few games with a thumb injury and could provide a much-needed scoring punch in the lineup. Dallas has been forced to start four rookies in games due to injury, so Ogunbowale could be just what they need.

Paige Bueckers is coming off two lackluster games by her standards, shooting a combined 8/31 against the Phoenix Mercury and Chicago Sky. She's starting to draw more and more attention from WNBA defenses after being named a WNBA All-Star starter, where she'll be playing against Caitlin Clark.

Clark and the Fever are coming off a 99-82 win over the Atlanta Dream, which gets the Fever back to .500 on the season. Clark was solid, putting up 12 points and 9 assists, but Kelsey Mitchell was the difference-maker with 25 points on 9/16 shooting. They also got big performances from Aliyah Boston (19 points) and Sophie Cunningham off the bench (16 points).

Jul 9, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles the ball in the first half against Golden State Valkyries at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

How to Watch: Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever

Date/Time: Sunday, July 13th, 12 p.m. CST

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana

Team Records: Fever 10-10, Wings 6-15

TV/Streaming: ABC, ESPN+

Spread (via FanDuel): Wings +10.5

Over/Under: 175

Moneyline: Fever -600, Wings +420

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

