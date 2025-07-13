How to Watch: Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers face off for first time in Fever-Wings
One of the bigger games on the schedule is here for the Dallas Wings, as they'll end a three-game road stretch against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever. Dallas lost the first two games of this trip and would love to end it with a win against arguably the biggest name in the WNBA.
The Wings should be getting some help back in this game, as four-time WNBA All-Star Arike Ogunbowale has been upgraded to probable for this game. She's missed the last few games with a thumb injury and could provide a much-needed scoring punch in the lineup. Dallas has been forced to start four rookies in games due to injury, so Ogunbowale could be just what they need.
Paige Bueckers is coming off two lackluster games by her standards, shooting a combined 8/31 against the Phoenix Mercury and Chicago Sky. She's starting to draw more and more attention from WNBA defenses after being named a WNBA All-Star starter, where she'll be playing against Caitlin Clark.
Clark and the Fever are coming off a 99-82 win over the Atlanta Dream, which gets the Fever back to .500 on the season. Clark was solid, putting up 12 points and 9 assists, but Kelsey Mitchell was the difference-maker with 25 points on 9/16 shooting. They also got big performances from Aliyah Boston (19 points) and Sophie Cunningham off the bench (16 points).
How to Watch: Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever
Date/Time: Sunday, July 13th, 12 p.m. CST
Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana
Team Records: Fever 10-10, Wings 6-15
TV/Streaming: ABC, ESPN+
Spread (via FanDuel): Wings +10.5
Over/Under: 175
Moneyline: Fever -600, Wings +420
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
