WNBA star Paige Bueckers takes shots at All-Stars in viral post
Dallas Wings star rookie Paige Bueckers is coming off her first WNBA All-Star experience, starting on Team Napheesa Collier in a 151-131 victory over Team Caitlin Clark. Bueckers didn't score too much, only putting up six points, including the All-Star Game's first-ever four-point basket, but she did have eight assists as well.
Bueckers was one of just four players who didn't finish in double figures on her team, but she was happy to defer to her team captain, Collier, who put up an NBA All-Star Game record 36 points in the blowout win. Even if Bueckers didn't score often, she still enjoyed her experience overall.
For her All-Star Game post on Instagram, she took the time to poke fun at a few of her fellow All-Stars when tagging them. On the third photo, she tagged Napheesa Collier with "youngin." On the sixth slide, she tagged Alyssa Thomas with "gramps." And on the 9th slide, she tagged Kelsey Plum with "too.little."
Although Thomas got the "gramps" tag, she wasn't the most experienced player on Team Collier. Skylar Diggins, who finished the game with 11 points and an impressive 15 assists, has been in the WNBA for a year longer and has made one more All-Star Game than Thomas.
Besides the game, she had a few other memorable moments, such as a 1-on-1 battle with Collier in an All-Star Game practice as she got to play alongside some other UConn legends. They were also able to attend a meeting between the players' union and the league, something Bueckers said did not go well.
The Wings will be back in action on Tuesday night against the Seattle Storm, as they look to dig themselves out of the 6-17 hole they're in.
