Newest Dallas Wings signee excited to play with Paige Bueckers
The Dallas Wings are getting some help just before the All-Star Break.
The Wings signed former top-10 pick Grace Berger to a contract just before the team's most recent game against the Las Vegas Aces.
The Wings have been decimated by injuries and need depth, so the Berger signing makes sense as a low-risk, high-reward move. Berger expressed her excitement in joining the Wings with Dallas Hoops Journal insider Grant Afseth.
Berger excited to join Bueckers, Wings
“Young players like JJ, Paige, Aziaha—I’ve kept up with them over the past couple months in their college career,” Berger told Afseth. “So to be able to be their teammate, be on the floor with them, and already be kind of familiar with their game—I’m just excited about it.”
Joining a team in the middle of the season is never easy, but Berger is hoping to do whatever she can to help the team.
“They already have a lot of really great players and talent on the floor,” Berger said via Afseth.
“They’re an up-and-coming team that’s getting better as the season goes on. So I just want to be myself and bring what I bring to the game—handling the ball, shooting, defensively—anything I can do to help the team, I’ll do.”
Berger did not play in the Wings' 90-86 loss to the Aces, but she could see more playing time when Dallas returns from the All-Star Break.
Berger was a role player for the Indiana Fever in 2023 as a rookie but her role shrunk in 2024, leading to her eventual release. She joined the Minnesota Lynx and Los Angeles Sparks before catching on with the Wings.
