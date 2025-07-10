Paige Bueckers earns praise from Wings coach, GM
Paige Bueckers has a lot on her plate during her rookie season with the Dallas Wings.
Despite all of the struggles she is facing, Bueckers continues to fight and show out for her team.
Wings head coach Chris Koclanes praised Bueckers' efforts so far this season.
READ MORE: Dallas Wings sign former No. 1 recruit to support Paige Bueckers
Bueckers praised by coach, GM
“Credit to Paige,” Koclanes said via AP writer Schuyler Dixon.
“Her mindset and her intention into the mental side of the game, she’s resilient. She’s not discouraged at all. She’s in there, she’s positive. She knows there is a larger vision here and that you’ve got to go through some of this tough stuff early to ultimately get to where you want to go.
“I’m asking her to do a ton right now. Having her bring the ball up the floor every single time and then also score and also facilitate. How she’s been able to handle that has just been extremely impressive.”
Bueckers also has the support from general manager Curt Miller, who is tasked with getting the right players around his star point guard.
“I think her greatest gift is she makes everyone better around her,” Miller said.
“She’s a humble superstar. She’s just had a remarkable start with a lot of pressure. And coming off a very long collegiate season where, chasing that national championship, you can’t imagine what the weight on her shoulders must have felt like.”
Bueckers has a lot of pressure, but she knows that the WNBA is a marathon, not a sprint. After playing a full collegiate season at UConn that ended in a title, she deserves some grace as she dips her toes into the WNBA waters.
With every game, Bueckers learns more about the flow and pace of the pros, and that's making it better for her in the long run as she leads the Wings.
Bueckers and the Wings will take on Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Sunday at 12 p.m. CT on ABC.
READ MORE: Paige Bueckers last starter taken in WNBA All-Star Draft, will play with Angel Reese
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.