WNBA star Paige Bueckers featured in trailer for new movie
Dallas Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers continues to get showered with stardom as her professional basketball career is now in full swing.
The latest development came shortly following the WNBA All-Star Game, as a video was released Monday showcasing Bueckers' era reaching a unique climax in off-court accomplishments: movie promos.
In a video shared on social media, a SportsCenter-style ESPN promo for the "Naked Gun" movie featured Bueckers alongside several well-known celebrities, including former two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning.
"I stole the ball right from under her," Bueckers said during a Zoom interview in one of ESPN's conference rooms.
Of course, as the trailer suggests, Frank Drebin Jr. was surprised to learn how many things in sports are actually considered legal (in a comedic way, too).
Bueckers Was Humble During Her All-Star Game Experience
Bueckers spoke candidly about what her All-Star Game participation meant to her while setting examples for the new generation of women's basketball stars.
“Just excitement. gratitude to be in positions and being surrounded with the best players in the world and just to be in this environment…Just trying to get a win, whatever happens,” Bueckers said.
Bueckers' Wings are struggling as of late, and while the postseason may not be in the cards this season, her presence only serves as a building block in the years ahead.
The Wings' schedule restarts Tuesday night with a road game against the Seattle Storm to begin the second half of the season. The Storm are in the thick of the Western Conference's playoff picture, having won two out of their last three games before the All-Star break.
The Storm beat the Wings 83-77 June 3, as this is the third meeting of the season between the two clubs. The final regular season series matchup commences Aug. 22.
Tip is set for 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT from Climate Pledge Arena.
