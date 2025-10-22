Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend reveals what impresses her most about the Wings star
With rumblings swirling around about a possible breakup, Azzi Fudd opened up about how much she has seen her girlfriend, Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers, grow both as a person and a player in such a short amount of time.
Fudd and Bueckers no longer play together as Bueckers was selected No. 1 overall in this past season's WNBA Draft, as she helped begin to establish an identity while the Wings undergo an intense rebuild that still has them attempting to find the right fit for their new coach next season, while giving Bueckers some potentially much-needed starpower.
In a sit-down with USA Today, Fudd had nothing but positive feedback for her girlfriend as it has fully sunk in that it will be sometime, if ever, that they will share the court once again.
"I feel like she – the way that she just carries herself," Fudd said of Bueckers. "She's a great person, a great teammate. The way that she leads. The way that she carries her teammates if she's gonna lead in like a personal way."
Paige Bueckers Methodical With Her Communication
In expanding upon Bueckers' communication style, Fudd says Bueckers has certain methods for how to approach each situation. Without giving specific examples, Fudd says Bueckers has a method to her madness, both on and off the court.
"So she knows like, 'Oh, I can talk to you this way,'" Fudd added. "She's always going to be there, so I can push her this way or pick her up this way."
Fudd, in a few simple words, kept it strategic when finally answering the biggest lesson from her time playing with Bueckers.
"I feel like what I learned from her was just the attention to detail she had to things," Fudd said.
Bueckers' relationship with Fudd has been highly publicized for months now. Although Fudd didn't confirm any wrongdoing from the Wings' star in the 33-second clip, it seemed apparent that Fudd's belief in her girlfriend is still prevalent. If anything, that's a major positive for the pair.
For now, though, Bueckers has kept herself busy. Whether it's attending sporting events or remaining highly active on social media, it seems as if Bueckers is doing all she can to live her best life before her second WNBA season begins next spring.
Fudd, meanwhile, will have a bit before taking the same leap Bueckers did. In any event, though, both remain superstars in their own right.
