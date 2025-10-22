Dallas Wings On SI

Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend reveals what impresses her most about the Wings star

Paige Bueckers' girlfriend spoke openly about what stands out about the her stardom on the Dallas Wings and the WNBA.

Zain Bando

Jan 19, 2025; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) and guard Azzi Fudd (35) react after a basket against the Seton Hall Pirates in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
Jan 19, 2025; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) and guard Azzi Fudd (35) react after a basket against the Seton Hall Pirates in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

With rumblings swirling around about a possible breakup, Azzi Fudd opened up about how much she has seen her girlfriend, Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers, grow both as a person and a player in such a short amount of time.

Fudd and Bueckers no longer play together as Bueckers was selected No. 1 overall in this past season's WNBA Draft, as she helped begin to establish an identity while the Wings undergo an intense rebuild that still has them attempting to find the right fit for their new coach next season, while giving Bueckers some potentially much-needed starpower.

In a sit-down with USA Today, Fudd had nothing but positive feedback for her girlfriend as it has fully sunk in that it will be sometime, if ever, that they will share the court once again.

"I feel like she – the way that she just carries herself," Fudd said of Bueckers. "She's a great person, a great teammate. The way that she leads. The way that she carries her teammates if she's gonna lead in like a personal way."

UConn student-athlete Paige Bueckers and UConn student-athlete Azzi Fudd
Apr 13, 2025; Hartford, CT, USA; UConn student-athlete Paige Bueckers and UConn student-athlete Azzi Fudd walk onto the stage during the Final Four Champions victory parade and rally outside of the XL Center in Hartford, CT. Mandatory Credit: Scott Rausenberger-Imagn Images / Scott Rausenberger-Imagn Images

READ MORE: Paige Bueckers' former coach sounds off on Dallas Wings' coaching search

Paige Bueckers Methodical With Her Communication

In expanding upon Bueckers' communication style, Fudd says Bueckers has certain methods for how to approach each situation. Without giving specific examples, Fudd says Bueckers has a method to her madness, both on and off the court.

"So she knows like, 'Oh, I can talk to you this way,'" Fudd added. "She's always going to be there, so I can push her this way or pick her up this way."

Fudd, in a few simple words, kept it strategic when finally answering the biggest lesson from her time playing with Bueckers.

"I feel like what I learned from her was just the attention to detail she had to things," Fudd said.

Bueckers' relationship with Fudd has been highly publicized for months now. Although Fudd didn't confirm any wrongdoing from the Wings' star in the 33-second clip, it seemed apparent that Fudd's belief in her girlfriend is still prevalent. If anything, that's a major positive for the pair.

For now, though, Bueckers has kept herself busy. Whether it's attending sporting events or remaining highly active on social media, it seems as if Bueckers is doing all she can to live her best life before her second WNBA season begins next spring.

Fudd, meanwhile, will have a bit before taking the same leap Bueckers did. In any event, though, both remain superstars in their own right.

READ MORE: Dallas Wings fighting with Liberty for interest in surprise coaching candidate

Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.

More Dallas Wings News

Published |Modified
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer & columnist for Gameday Media's MMA Knockout, expanding his portfolio as a Staff Writer for Dallas Wings On SI with previous in-network contributions around the echosystem. Outside of covering fights, Bando's background includes Big Ten football and men's basketball with leans toward Illinois and Northwestern with a broader league view for bylines including The Sporting News, FanSided, Men's Journal and others since 2019. Bando can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com or via his social media accounts @zainbando99.

Home/News