Paige Bueckers lifts Dallas Wings in future WNBA power rankings
The Dallas Wings are struggling this season, but they have a bright future on the horizon.
No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers is a potential franchise cornerstone and that should set the Wings up nicely for many years to come.
The Athletic's Sabreena Merchant and Ben Pickman conducted a future power rankings in the WNBA and the Wings came in at No. 10.
Wings could have bright future
"Although the Wings have a potential future MVP candidate in rookie Paige Bueckers and are well-positioned to continue adding young contributors over the next two drafts, Dallas still lags behind some teams when comparing facilities and arena attendance," The Athletic wrote.
"General manager Curt Miller was an executive of the year in Connecticut, but the Wings have had coaching instability in recent years, which makes predicting their future difficult. Dallas ranks relatively low, but little separates it from Chicago, Minnesota and Atlanta. Convincing cases could be made to re-order these four teams."
The only teams lower on the list were the Los Angeles Sparks, Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun.
While getting Bueckers is a huge investment for the team long term, the Wings still need more in order to be a true contender. The teams around the league are investing more into practice facilities and the talent across the board is getting better, so Dallas needs to ensure that it keeps up with the other squads in the WNBA in order to stay among the elite.
The Wings are back in action tomorrow against the Seattle Storm. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. CT.
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.