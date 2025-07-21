ESPN gives surprising grade to Paige Bueckers’ WNBA All-Star debut
Established veterans and rising stars around the league came together over the weekend to take part in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game.
Unfortunately, a variety of talented players were forced to miss the exhibition due to injuries, including Indiana's Caitlin Clark. That didn't stop the ladies from putting on a show in Indianapolis as Team Collier rolled to a 151-131 victory over Team Clark.
It hasn't taken long for No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers to establish herself in the WNBA. Though her performance is still translating into wins for the Dallas Wings, Bueckers has proven to be a force to be reckoned with.
In just her first season in the league, Bueckers was named a starter in the All-Star game. She ended up leading Team Collier with 22 minutes of action, totaling six points, two rebounds, and eight assists.
Bueckers made league history in the opening minute, hitting the first four-point shot 28 seconds into the game. Other than that, it was her passing that stood out as she finished with the second-most assists of anyone to touch the court.
ESPN's Kevin Pelton and Michael Voepel graded the performance of every player who participated in the exhibition. Bueckers came in with a B, tied for sixth-best on Team Collier.
"In her first All-Star Game, the Rookie of the Year favorite and No. 1 draft pick made her mark by facilitating, just as Clark did last season," ESPN wrote. "Bueckers had eight assists to go along with six points."
Bueckers shot 2/6 from the field and 1/5 from three-point range. It's worth noting she took the second-fewest shot attempts of the 11 players on her team.
Napheesa Collier and Skylar Diggins obviously led the way with both earning an A+. Collier scored a record 36 points while Diggins racked up a triple double.
Based on how her career is going so far, Bueckers is going to have plenty more time to impress in the All-Star Game in the years to come.
In 18 starts during the regular season, Bueckers has averaged 18.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.1 steals over 34.9 minutes per game. She's shooting 44.9% from the field, 32.8% from three-point range, and 84.4% from the charity stripe.
Dallas returns to action on the road against the Seattle Storm on Tuesday at 10:00 p.m. ET.
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.