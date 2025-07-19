WNBA superstar Breanna Stewart excited to play with Paige Bueckers in All-Star Game
The WNBA All-Star Game will be on Saturday night in Indianapolis, with Dallas Wings superstar rookie Paige Bueckers getting a start. She'll be on Napheesa Collier's team along with Breanna Stewart, Angel Reese, Kelsey Plum, and more.
During the week's media availability, Stewart, a fellow UConn Husky like Bueckers, revealed she was looking forward to playing with Bueckers in Indianapolis.
"I've only watched her at UConn and seen her start her career in the W, but playing with her will be a lot of fun, and I'm looking forward to it," Stewart told CBS Sports, per Isabel Gonzalez. Collier, their team captain, is also another UConn Husky, who has a stranglehold on the WNBA.
Stewart was also asked if she had any advice for Bueckers, even if she may not need it.
"I think my advice for Paige, she doesn't even need it, it's for her to continue to be herself," she said. "You want to be genuine in everything that you are doing. I feel like that's when you are feeling your best, when you are able to be yourself."
Bueckers has had an incredible individual rookie season, but the Dallas Wings have been a disappointing team overall. She's averaged 18.4 PPG, 5.5 APG, and 4.0 RPG to this point in the season, but the Wings are just 6-17, as they've tried to navigate injuries to some of their top players.
The WNBA All-Star Game will be at 8:30 p.m. EST on ABC. Team Collier was set to face off against Caitlin Clark, but she won't be playing due to injury.
