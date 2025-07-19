Dallas Wings On SI

WNBA superstar Breanna Stewart excited to play with Paige Bueckers in All-Star Game

The former UConn star is looking forward to sharing the court with another Husky.

Austin Veazey

Jul 13, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) reacts after forcing a turnover on the Atlanta Dream in the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
Jul 13, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) reacts after forcing a turnover on the Atlanta Dream in the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The WNBA All-Star Game will be on Saturday night in Indianapolis, with Dallas Wings superstar rookie Paige Bueckers getting a start. She'll be on Napheesa Collier's team along with Breanna Stewart, Angel Reese, Kelsey Plum, and more.

During the week's media availability, Stewart, a fellow UConn Husky like Bueckers, revealed she was looking forward to playing with Bueckers in Indianapolis.

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers
Jul 16, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts against the Las Vegas Aces during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

"I've only watched her at UConn and seen her start her career in the W, but playing with her will be a lot of fun, and I'm looking forward to it," Stewart told CBS Sports, per Isabel Gonzalez. Collier, their team captain, is also another UConn Husky, who has a stranglehold on the WNBA.

Stewart was also asked if she had any advice for Bueckers, even if she may not need it.

"I think my advice for Paige, she doesn't even need it, it's for her to continue to be herself," she said. "You want to be genuine in everything that you are doing. I feel like that's when you are feeling your best, when you are able to be yourself."

Bueckers has had an incredible individual rookie season, but the Dallas Wings have been a disappointing team overall. She's averaged 18.4 PPG, 5.5 APG, and 4.0 RPG to this point in the season, but the Wings are just 6-17, as they've tried to navigate injuries to some of their top players.

The WNBA All-Star Game will be at 8:30 p.m. EST on ABC. Team Collier was set to face off against Caitlin Clark, but she won't be playing due to injury.

Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

