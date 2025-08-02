Dallas Wings On SI

WNBA Reporter criticized for bold Caitlin Clark-Paige Bueckers comparison

Clark and Bueckers were back in the headlines again for an interesting comparison that turned heads on social media

Zain Bando

Apr 5, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) react in the second quarter in the semifinals of the Final Four of the womens 2024 NCAA Tournament at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Apr 5, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) react in the second quarter in the semifinals of the Final Four of the womens 2024 NCAA Tournament at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers are back in the spotlight again, but it isn't because of a head-to-head matchup between the Dallas Wings and Indiana Fever, where Clark outplayed Bueckers or vice versa.

It may even go much deeper than that, at least according to WNBA ION analyst Tiffany Bias Pelton, who caused a stir after reviewing a graphic comparing the two stars' rookie seasons.

Her remarks have since gone viral across social media, primarily 'X' (formerly Twitter), after she implied Clark and Bueckers were having similar campaigns with two key differences: passing and ball-hogging, otherwise known as shooting, of course.

Clark-Bueckers Gets Head-Rolling Take

Clark and Bueckers' history goes back a bi
Apr 5, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) shoots against Connecticut Huskies guard Nika Muhl (10) and guard Paige Bueckers (5) in the second quarter in the semifinals of the Final Four of the womens 2024 NCAA Tournament at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"You can tell they are two different styles of players. Paige is getting people involved. Caitlin’s more looking for her shot," Pelton said.

The WNBA community was not having it, regardless of which player it chose to defend.

"I’ll never understand this lol Caitlin broke the LEAGUE record for most assists her rookie year and they still refuse to say she’s an amazing playmaker," one Clark fan wrote.

Another shared a similar sentiment, but took it a step further in a rather bold way.

"Like can they not read?! The assists stats are right in front of their face," another user wrote in defense of Clark's assist average of 8.4 a game.

Someone else called out Pelton for lying in complete and utter amazement.

"Please give me a few days (weeks?) while I try to think of something that's further from the truth(getting people involved). In college, CC literally had MORE than twice as many assists as PB, while still scoring OVER 1500 more points," a WNBA receipts account wrote.

Clark's Defense From Fever Fans Remains Justified

Clark has her key supporter
Aug 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) looks on from the team bench during the first half against the Dallas Wings at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Regardless of where someone falls within the Clark-Bueckers debate, there is little to suggest they are the same player, much less whether one is lightyears ahead of the other through nearly two full seasons.

Nonetheless, the numbers don't lie. They tell a story.

