Analyst shares revealing Paige Bueckers stat

Dallas Wings rookie point guard Paige Bueckers is being targeted early in her rookie season.

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers smiles after she avoids guard Arike Ogunbowale.
Dallas Wings rookie point guard Paige Bueckers has gone through the ringer in her rookie season in the WNBA.

Bleacher Report contributor Nekias Duncan pointed out how difficult Bueckers has been guarded throughout her first season in the league.

"Something that I find myself repeating when watching games or taking notes is some variation of "I like how Paige is handling traps." She's one of four players—Sabrina Ionescu, Tiffany Hayes and Marina Mabrey are the others—to be blitzed on at least 10 percent of her pick-and-rolls post-All-Star break," Duncan wrote.

"She's committed one (1) turnover on those blitz reps, which feels like a typo for a rookie. She's done such a good job of diagnosing and accepting the aggression, and countering with quick advance passes to the wing or soft lobs to whoever is slipping/rolling."

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers takes a three point shot past New York Liberty guard Marine Johannes
Bueckers showing positive signs for Wings

Considering the fact that Bueckers is being guarded harder than most players in the league and she's holding her own is a great sign for the Wings.

Bueckers, 23, is averaging 18.1 points per game while shooting over 45 percent from the field.

Bueckers is only going to get better for Dallas as she figures out how to navigate these changes during the games.

If Bueckers can get even better over the course of the next couple of years, the Wings could climb out of the doldrums of the league and back into the contender conversation in due time.

Bueckers has been dealing with a back injury that forced her out of the team's last game against the defending champion New York Liberty. However, she is listed as probable to return to the court for the Wings' next game against the Washington Mystics.

Tipoff between Bueckers' Wings and the Mystics is set for 3 p.m. CT inside College Park Center in Arlington. Fans can watch the game on the CBS Sports Network.

