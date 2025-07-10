Paige Bueckers silencing haters as Wings struggle
Dallas Wings point guard Paige Bueckers is used to winning.
During her tenure at UConn, Bueckers went 156-22 in five years with the program. Halfway into her rookie year, the Wings look poised to eclipse that total of losses by season's end.
Bueckers spoke on how she tunes out the noise in the criticism for wins and losses.
Bueckers taking challenges head on
“Just staying disciplined in your habits and not changing who you are based on the results, but sticking to your process and how you do things,” Bueckers said via AP writer Schuyler Dixon.
“Regardless of the winning and losing, just enjoy coming to work every single day. It’s been fun to enjoy the process. You never want to get used to losing, but you also don’t want to be used to being result-oriented.”
Bueckers knew coming into the WNBA that she would be on a struggling team out of the gate. The Wings got the No. 1 overall pick after finishing with the league's second-worst record behind the Los Angeles Sparks.
She isn't placing as much of an emphasis on other people's expectations of her.
“I don’t live to anybody else’s expectations or what I’m supposed to look like,” Bueckers said via Dixon.
“I just go out there and play every single game and every single possession as it is. And the results may vary. So whatever that looks like on any given night, you live with the results.”
Bueckers and the Wings are back in action on Sunday when they take on Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Tipoff is scheduled for 12 noon CT.
