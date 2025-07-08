Mercury star gives huge praise to Wings' Paige Bueckers
Dallas Wings rookie point guard Paige Bueckers is getting her toes wet in the WNBA, and her competition is also getting a bit of a taste.
Bueckers is expected to be in the WNBA for a long time as one of its top stars and her competition is learning how she plays. Bueckers has often been compared to longtime Phoenix Mercury legend Diana Taurasi for their style of play and similar upbringing from UConn.
However, Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas believes the two superstars have their own identities on the court.
Thomas gives praise to Bueckers
"I don’t like to compare anybody," Thomas said via AZ Central Sports reporter Jenna Ortiz h/t Clutch Points reporter Hayden Cilley.
"I think everybody brings their own flare to it. Paige has her own style to it, especially as a rookie. She plays so poised, calm, and knows how to get to her spots.”
Bueckers is trying to forge her own path in the WNBA, and while the Taurasi comparisons are flattering, she is looking to evade them.
Taurasi had an unbelievable 20-year career in the WNBA, retiring as the league's all-time leading scorer last season. She won three championships with the Mercury in 2007, 2009 and 2014, but what makes Bueckers special is that she has the power and opportunity to have an even higher ceiling.
The sky is the limit for Bueckers and she has the opportunity to grow into a very special player with the Wings for many years to come.
