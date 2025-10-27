What Dallas Wings GM Curt Miller said about hiring Jose Fernandez
The Dallas Wings concluded their head coaching search by hiring one of the most experienced and decorated candidates on the market in South Florida's Jose Fernandez.
Fernandez, 51, was with South Florida for 25 years, turning the school into one of the most celebrated women's basketball programs in the country. Wings general manager Curt Miller explained why the team hired Fernandez.
“Jose is one of the most respected veteran coaches in women’s basketball,” Miller said in a statement via The Associated Press.
“He is a proven winner and has built sustained success for over two decades at USF. Jose consistently produces professional players and is regarded as an excellent developer of talent. His colleagues from across the country constantly credit his teams for their preparation and grit, while continuously raising the bar for success on the court.
"He is known for putting his players in a position to succeed. Lastly, as the game and WNBA continue to become global, no coach in this country has recruited and successfully coached international players better than Jose. I can’t wait to partner with Jose and support his vision for our Dallas Wings.”
Miller praises Fernandez as head coach
The Wings wanted someone with more experience than Fernandez's predecessor, Chris Koclanes, who was fired after just one season on the job. Fernandez certainly provides that winning pedigree that the Wings hope to have for a very long time.
With Paige Bueckers at point guard for the foreseeable future, the Wings have their franchise cornerstone. Now, they have the captain that will lead the ship.
Fernandez coached against Bueckers twice during her career at UConn and now he gets to join forces with her in the WNBA. That was likely a huge selling point to Fernandez in why he wanted to take the Wings job as opposed to others.
Now, the Wings hope Fernandez and Bueckers can lead them to the promised land.
