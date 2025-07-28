WNBA star Paige Bueckers trolls officials during Wings-Aces with savage taunt
Even when Dallas Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers isn't playing, her fiery personality doesn't go unnoticed.
Bueckers sat out in Sunday's loss to the Las Vegas Aces, sticking to her initial word that she would not partake in a back-to-back stretch when dealing with a patellar tendinitis injury.
"There’s no day where it probably doesn’t hurt," Bueckers said July 2. "But to be on the second night of a back-to-back where I just played 38 minutes, it usually never feels great the day after the game."
Even though Bueckers didn't see the floor, she still made a small contribution in a game largely decided early in the fourth quarter, thanks in large part to the Aces securing a cushion and never looking back. Las Vegas prevailed 106-80, extending the Wings' losing skid to two. They'll look to put a halt to it Monday night, hosting the New York Liberty (8 p.m. ET).
Bueckers Let The Refs Here It
In a now-viral clip having surfaced across social media, Bueckers was displeased with the officiating crew and was going to stop at nothing to defend her teammates and head coach.
Buckers vehemently disagreed with an apparent foul call on center Megan Gustafson, which led to a rather hilarious interaction that has to be seen to be believed.
"Do you need my glasses?" Bueckers asked upon eyeing the official.
It's unclear how the interaction ended, as the camera cut away from the bench back to live action. Whether the call determined the outcome of the game is hard to judge, too, given the Aces led 73-58 at the 9:36 mark of regulation and wound up winning anyway.
Nevertheless, it's another moment in a wild rookie year for the ex-UConn star whose team is still building pieces to become a consistent winner.
For now, the legend of Bueckers rolls onward.
