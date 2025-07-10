Paige Bueckers sounds off on focus ahead of Caitlin Clark, Fever matchup
The Dallas Wings suffered a crushing loss to the Chicago Sky on Wednesday night, falling 87-76 on the road, as Rebecca Allen had 27 points off the bench for the Sky and Angel Reese had 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Paige Bueckers mostly struggled. She had 17 points and 4 assists, but she shot a brutal 5/20 from the floor. With a matchup on the road coming up next against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever, she'll need to be much better in what will be a high-profile matchup. Clark wasn't able to play in the first matchup between these teams due to a groin injury, so people will be tuned in to this.
After Wednesday's loss, Bueckers was asked about her focus heading into that game, and she's still more worried about playing the game correctly.
"Staying aggressive, trying to get two feet in the paint, continue to get the shots that we're getting, being confident and knowing that they're gonna fall at some point, sticking to what we know and what we do. We need to have our defense travel. Not every night we're going to make shots, but how can we win when even we're not making shots on offense?"
The Wings have been playing with a banged-up roster, hardly having enough players to be eligible to play games. They've had to start four rookies as they try to wade through these waters, waiting on players like Arike Ogunbowale and DiJonai Carrington to return.
Caitlin Clark also struggled in her most recent game, scoring just 10 points on 4/12 shooting in an 80-61 loss to the Golden State Valkyries. She'll be looking to make her mark against the rookie, Bueckers, as people tried to do with her last season.
