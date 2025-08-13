WNBA fans react to Sophie Cunningham's flagrant foul on Paige Bueckers
The Dallas Wings snapped a four-game losing streak on Tuesday night, taking down the Indiana Fever on the road, 81-80. It didn't come without plenty of drama as the Wings nearly fumbled a 17-point lead in the final minutes.
Indiana even had a chance to win the game at the buzzer after Wings star guard Paige Bueckers missed a shot that would've put her team up three. Ultimately, Dallas was able to hang on to dispatch the Fever, who were without Caitlin Clark for the 20th time this season.
READ MORE: Caitlin Clark had to hold back Fever head coach during game against Wings
Fever's Sophie Cunningham Commits Flagrant Foul On Paige Bueckers
Things got heated between the two teams at certain points of the contest.
In the opening minutes, Fever guard Sophie Cunningham was penalized for a flagrant foul on Bueckers. The play wasn't overly malicious. While contesting a three-pointer, Cunningham accidentally left her foot under Bueckers.
Cunningham was whistled for a reckless closeout, resulting in Bueckers shooting three free throws and Dallas retaining the ball.
Bueckers didn't suffer an injury and went on to finish the game with 16 points, 5 rebounds, 8 assists, and 2 steals in 35 minutes.
Cunningham put up 14 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 assists in 35 minutes.
The call has drawn controversy from WNBA fans.
WNBA Fans Weigh In On The Controversial Call
Fans from around the league have weighed in on Cunningham's flagrant foul with some not believing the play warranted the penalty. Fever supporters were confused about the call, comparing the amount of contact that goes uncalled against Caitlin Clark.
However, based on the rules of the game, Cunningham was penalized correctly. She'll have to be careful after already being fined by the league twice this season for criticizing officiating.
Up Next For The Dallas Wings
Dallas returns to action at home against the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday, August 5. The Wings only have 11 games remaining in the regular season.
READ MORE: Dallas Wings make roster move ahead of matchup against Caitlin Clark-less Fever
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.