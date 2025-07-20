Angel Reese reacts to 'finally' playing with Paige Bueckers in WNBA All-Star Game
The WNBA held its annual All-Star Game on Saturday night in Indianapolis, Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Team Napheesa Collier came away with a dominant 151-131 win over Team Caitlin Clark, with Collier winning All-Star Game MVP with a record 36 points, while Clark missed the game to injury.
In her first WNBA All-Star Game, Dallas Wings star rookie Paige Bueckers had six points and eight assists, making the first four-pointer in WNBA All-Star Game history. One of the notable things from the game was that Bueckers got to play on the same side as Chicago Sky's Angel Reese for the first time.
"I've known Paige for a long time. We were the No. 1 and No. 2 players in our [recruiting] class, so we've been in a relationship for a really long time," Reese told Karli Bell about the opportunity ahead of Saturday night's game. "It's good to finally be able to play together instead of playing against each other."
Reese finished the game with six points as well, adding nine rebounds and two assists in her 17 minutes. Her and Bueckers were two of just four players on Team Collier who didn't break double digits. They were happy to defer to the veterans like Collier and Skylar Diggins, who had an incredible 11 points and 15 assists.
Bueckers and Reese just faced off in Chicago on July 9th, with the Sky coming away with an 87-76 victory. Reese had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Bueckers had 17 points on a rough 5/20 shooting performance.
