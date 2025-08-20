Dallas Wings On SI

Paige Bueckers reveals inspiration from WNBA legend amid huge honor

The rookie sensation for the Dallas Wings wanted to be like the Seattle Storm legend.

Austin Veazey

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) in action during the game between the Dallas Wings and the Seattle Storm at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) in action during the game between the Dallas Wings and the Seattle Storm at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Seattle Storm unveiled plans to build a statue for 13-time WNBA All-Star Sue Bird, who spent her entire 21-year career in Seattle. Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers gave her reaction to the news to DallasHoopsJournal, calling Bird an inspiration for her.

“She was somebody I aspired to be when I was young and growing up. I followed in her footsteps to UConn, and I’m following in her footsteps again by making it to the WNBA.”

Bueckers then spoke more on Bird's leadership style, and how she's drawn from that.

"The way she brings people together… She demands a lot, but she supports you and challenges you at the same time. That’s something I really admire and something I want to embody as a player myself.”

Sue Bird vs. Paige Bueckers

Bueckers is on track to accomplish something Bird never did, and that's to win Rookie of the Year. Bird lost out to Tamika Catchings in 2002, which is perfectly acceptable, Bird would go on to make eight All-WNBA teams over the course of her career and led the league in assists three times.

Bueckers is already a better scorer than Bird was, as the rookie is averaging more than 18 PPG this season, while Bird's best season was 14.7 PPG. You could argue that the season Bueckers is having as a rookie is better than any season Bird ever have. Bueckers is averaging over 5 assists per game, and pairing that with her scoring makes her a rare difference-maker.

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles Sparks at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The difference is that Bird won a LOT. The Storm won four championships while Bird was there, as she paired with Lauren Jackson early in her career and Breanna Stewart near the end to make the Storm a major power. And of the 20+ years she spent with Seattle, the Storm only had a losing record five times.

That's where Bueckers will have to catch up. It's only her first season in the WNBA, but the Wings have struggled to stay healthy and are 9-26 on the season despite Bueckers' tremendous rookie campaign. The wins will come eventually as the Wings build out a team that fits around Bueckers, but they could also play better defense as a team.

Published |Modified
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

