Fever's Sophie Cunningham sounds off on WNBA star, Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers
Dallas Wings rookie sensation Paige Bueckers is quickly gaining fans among her peers around the WNBA. Although the Wings haven't had a great season, everyone admits it's not at the fault of Bueckers.
Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham recently launched a new podcast, "Show Me Something," where she gave a lot of love to Paige Bueckers.
"I love her... I just, like, love her vibe and her energy," Cunningham said. "I just think that she is a good frickin' human. And she's a great basketball player. She really is. She's a great teammate and a phenomenal leader. I am all for that."
Bueckers is in the middle of a fantastic rookie season, averaging 18.6 PPG, 5.4 APG, 4.0 RPG, and 1.8 SPG, good enough to be named a WNBA All-Star starter, which happened a few weeks ago. Despite having a four-time All-Star on the roster already in Arike Ogunbowale, Bueckers has clearly been the best player for the Wings all season, breaking records along the way.
Dallas has already prioritized building around Bueckers, making three trades this season to surround her with complementing talent. They brought in Li Yueru and Diamond Miller while sending out NaLyssa Smith and DiJonai Carrington, also getting a 2027 first-round pick back in return for the Smith trade.
The first overall pick out of UConn has made headlines recently for a nasty stepback against the New York Liberty, something you can tell she learned from watching years of Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving as her favorite player.
Sophie Cunningham Makes Bold Paige Bueckers Rookie of the Year Claim
Sophie Cunningham also said on this podcast, "She's probably going to get Rookie of the Year, as she should...we played her three times. The way she just gets to her midrange is insane... She legit has a bag... She's fun to play against... I like her, she's a hell of a player."
People want to believe there's a rivalry brewing between the two stars, but Cunningham doesn't understand it. "People want us to hate each other so bad... dude, we were literally laughing and talking to each other. People want us to hate each other so bad, every time."
Bueckers should be well on her way to running away with Rookie of the Year. She's won the last two Rookie of the Month awards, sitting first among rookies in points scored, assists, and steals, fourth in blocks, and seventh in rebounds. Her 18.6 PPG average is the 8th highest in WNBA history.
