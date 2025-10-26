Dallas Wings get former Paige Bueckers foe in WNBA mock draft
The Dallas Wings could have the No. 1 overall pick for the second year in a row, which would give new head coach Jose Fernandez a strong start to his tenure leading the team.
ESPN insider Michael Voepel conducted a recent mock draft, where UCLA center Lauren Betts became the No. 1 overall pick going to the Wings.
"Dallas' No. 1 pick in 2025, UConn guard Paige Bueckers, won Rookie of the Year honors but the Wings won just 10 games and finished tied for last with Chicago. Last month, the Wings fired Chris Koclanes after one year as coach. If the Wings win the draft lottery, it would mark their third No. 1 pick in six seasons, though their top pick in 2021, Charlie Collier, is no longer playing in the WNBA," Voepel wrote.
"Betts was a first-team All-American last season, averaging 20.2 PPG, 9.5 RPG and 2.9 BPG while shooting 64.8% from the field. She is a traditional center who doesn't shoot 3-pointers. WNBA teams must decide if that's a major drawback or something she can add to her strong low-block play."
Betts could be first pick of Fernandez era
Other players like TCU point guard Olivia Miles, UConn shooting guard Azzi Fudd and Spanish center Awa Fam are all warranting consideration for the top selection, but the likeliest pick heading into the college basketball season is Betts.
Betts provides a center to create a pick-and-roll pairing with Paige Bueckers, so it makes sense that the Wings would go in this direction for the franchise. At 6-7, Betts would be one of the tallest players in the league, giving her a massive advantage right from the start.
She averaged 20.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game for the Bruins last season, proving she can be a force in the paint and on the glass. That's exactly the type of player that could elevate the Wings immediately.
She played against Bueckers and the Huskies in the Final Four last spring, but in 2026, they could join forces in the WNBA.
