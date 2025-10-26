Paige Bueckers' new Dallas Wings head coach has stamp of approval from Geno Auriemma
The Dallas Wings are welcoming Jose Fernandez as their new head coach following a 25-year stint with the University of South Florida's women's basketball program.
Fernandez became the head coach earlier this week after the Wings begun a search with the firing of first-year boss Chris Koclanes. Earlier this year, UConn head coach Geno Auriemma spoke highly of Fernandez as one of the giants in the profession.
"I think he's a tremendous coach, obviously, as everybody knows, but he cares deeply about the game itself,'' Auriemma said via USF's website. "He puts in the time and effort.
"There are a lot of things about the game that I want to talk to him about, and he might be the one guy who will ask me,'' Auriemma said with a smile. "So that's not a bad thing.''
READ MORE: Paige Bueckers shares surprise to commemorate UConn national title
Fernandez can learn from Auriemma about Bueckers
Fernandez appears to have a long-standing relationship with Auriemma, so he might be able to pick his brain on a few ways to get the best out of Bueckers in the WNBA. That could prove valuable for the Wings in the future.
Another head coach that shared her praise for Fernandez is UCLA's Cori Close, who led the Bruins to the Final Four last season. She spoke very highly of Fernandez.
"Jose is one of the really elite coaches in our great game,'' Close said via USF's website.
"I have total respect for how he thinks and teaches the game. Competitors make each other better, and each time we have played, Jose has made me a better coach.
"... One of the things I love about Jose is that it's really never about him. It's truly about what's best for the game. He wants to know what changes are needed to benefit the most amount of people. He gives of his knowledge in a very transformational way, not a transactional way.''
Now, Fernandez gets to grow the game on the biggest stage in the world with the Wings.